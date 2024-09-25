New interns arrive at MiTek from Dudley College of Technology

MiTek UK & Ireland, an award-winning global construction company, is again working with the Dudley College of Technology, one of the UK’s most successful further education colleges that focuses on outstanding technical and professional learning for tomorrow’s careers.

The start of the programme coincides with the UK’s National Intern Week.

The MiTek Internship programme has been designed to give interns valuable experience focused on MiTek’s EMEA Engineering department, with specific projects this year on Automation. Alongside the end goal projects, the interns will have the chance to see other sides of the business: design, commercial, factory floor and on-site visits.

MiTek’s Engineering team is responsible for the design and manufacture of some of the most advanced machines in the construction industry. Every day, these are being used to manufacture off-site engineered timber products for leading housebuilders.

Over the five-month duration of the internship, the interns will be immersed in MiTek’s business. They will have the opportunity to work in Research and Development and on customer projects. Out in the field, they will be visiting MiTek customers, seeing the machines in operation, and gaining first-hand industry experience. They can then take this back to inform their academic work with the T Levels they are studying over two years.

Aaron Thomson, Senior Automation Engineering Manager, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), MiTek, says: “This year, we decided to take on two interns who have really stood out to us for their behaviour and attitude.”

“MiTek cares about technical skills, obviously, but it also cares about personality and approach. It is about a willingness to engage with groups and to speak openly. We have seen this with the interns in the run-up to the internship. They have had no issues with taking the lead, voicing opinions, and challenging people with ideas. It is great to see.”

Simon Connor, EMEA Product Portfolio Manager, MiTek, who oversees the Internship Programme, says: “It’s important that, as an industry, we are developing the pipeline of talent. We have designed the programme so students gain valuable real-world experience and have access to a career path here at MiTek, which starts from day one of the internship programme.”

Aaron Thomson continues: “By introducing them to MiTek at the T Level stage, we are giving opportunities to young people at a really critical point in their education.”

The two interns selected for 2024-25 are Ekenedilichukwu Chinonso Umeokana and Somtochukwu Freida Okani.

Aaron Thomson says: “They are only 18 and 17 years’ old so they have a way to go before they are qualified engineers but to come to an Assessment Day, a stressful environment, and be willing to voice their opinions and challenge people, when they are not used to the workplace, has been really impressive so far.”

Susanne Davies, Director, Institute of Technology and Partnerships, Dudley College of Technology, says: “Dudley College of Technology has enjoyed a strong and successful partnership with MiTek over the past few years. Through this collaboration, MiTek has provided invaluable mentorship to our T Level students, with six of them so far benefiting from hands-on experience in a professional setting.”

“The company has gone above and beyond in creating a supportive, real-world working environment, allowing our students to become integral members of its team. MiTek has consistently maintained the highest standards for our learners. We look forward to continuing this fantastic relationship for many more years, as we work together to shape the future careers of our students."

MiTek has a world-leading internship and apprenticeship programme. It is particularly strong in the US, Vietnam, South Africa, and Australia where the established schemes have been running for a number of years.

Aaron Thomson says: “The construction industry is fully aware of the skills gap. It is vital that, as a business, we are ahead of the curve supporting the next generation of UK engineers. This works, both for the individuals going into fulfilling long-term careers with great prospects and for us as a business.”

One of our interns from last year, Ajibola, says about his internship: “MiTek has been very welcoming. They’ve given me a voice to speak, and the team listens to me. I’ve had support whenever I’ve needed it, and the experience has helped show me what I would prefer to pursue in the industry. The team are inclusive, they work hard and they make you want to be at work.”

We are excited for what 2024-25 holds for our Internship Programme. We will be reporting back through the year.

By Jo Moulds - Contributor