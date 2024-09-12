Wolverhampton DJ aims for the stars, eager to unite fans at Nas show after party!

Following the Nas performance, The Hip-Hop Gala will host an exclusive after show party named NY State of Mind. Ticket holders for the after party can look forward to a night filled with the best of Hip-hop music, ranging from classic anthems to the latest hits that are dominating the scene.

One of the highlights of the after party will be the presence of T.ace, a talented DJ with six years of experience in the industry. T.ace has travelled to various cities for performances and counts DJing alongside So Solid Crew in Wolverhampton as one of his most memorable moments. His passion for music, coupled with a family background in the industry, inspired him to pursue a career in DJing.

T.ace has set his sights on sharing the stage with top artists such as Krept & Konan, Chris Brown, Drake, and Musiq Soulchild. Upon learning about Nas' upcoming performance in Wolverhampton, T.ace expressed pride in his home town and excitement at the opportunity to witness the legendary rapper live.

For T.ace, the most anticipated aspect of the Nas show after party is the chance to unite a diverse audience through their shared love for music. The event promises to be a vibrant celebration of Hip-hop culture, bringing together music enthusiasts from all walks of life.

T.ace will team up with Sophielou to kick off the After-Party before DJ Darryl, The Music Class, and host Infamous Grant Body-P from the Wu Worldwide DJ Coalition take the stage, alongside special guest performances. Tickets for NY State of Mind can still be purchased on Skiddle and EventBrite. Stay updated by following @TheHipHopGala on social media.

By Rebecca Parked - Contributor