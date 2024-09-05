Grammar school celebrates success of Ukrainian student

After arriving in the UK with limited English, she has not only excelled in her GCSEs but has also integrated fully into the school community and taken part in several extra-curricular activities including the school Dance Shows and Art Exhibitions. These exceptional achievements are a testament to her resilience, dedication, and passion for learning.

Reflecting on her time at WGS, Ariana said: "When I first arrived in the UK, I was anxious about starting at a new school in a different country. However, Wolverhampton Grammar School welcomed me with open arms and provided me with all the support I needed. The teachers and students have been so kind and understanding, making me feel at home. I am truly grateful for the encouragement and opportunities I have received, and I am excited to continue my education in Sixth Form."

Nic Anderson, Head of Wolverhampton Grammar School, also expressed his pride in Ariana’s accomplishments: "Ariana’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. To achieve such outstanding GCSE results after everything she has been through is a remarkable feat. At WGS, we are committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where every student can thrive. Ariana’s success is a shining example of the strength and determination that can emerge when young people are given the right opportunities and encouragement. We look forward to seeing all that she will accomplish in Sixth Form and beyond."

Continuing her education, Ariana joined the Sixth Form at Wolverhampton Grammar School this week, with the hope of attending university. Ariana’s story is a powerful reminder of the impact of education and the importance of community in overcoming adversity.

By Rachael Perks - Contributor