School mourns loss of beloved school dog

Lucy, their 17-year-old cockapoo, became a local celebrity after featuring in the media in 2017 and provided comfort and support to pupils for over a decade, died peacefully during the school holidays, leaving a legacy of wagging tails and countless comforted students.

Lucy was well known for helping with invaluable emotional support and comfort to pupils throughout her life at Maple Hayes Hall.

While not a formally trained therapy dog, her gentle and friendly nature helped countless students navigate the challenges of school life, particularly those associated with dyslexia.

Dr Daryl Brown, Co-Principal of the school, said: "It is with great sadness that she has passed away over the school holidays. She helped dozens of pupils over the years who came to Maple Hayes and are currently herewith her friendliness and kind nature. She will be missed by many and remembered fondly."

Lucy's presence at Maple Hayes aligns with research highlighting the benefits of animals in educational settings. Studies have shown that interactions with friendly animals can reduce stress and blood pressure while promoting social interaction and communication. A 2019 study found that interacting with dogs in an educational setting led to a 60 per cent decrease in self-reported anxiety and loneliness symptoms in university students.

The school also acknowledged the impact this loss may have on students and staff.

Dr Brown added: "We want to reassure parents that we will be offering further support to pupils when they hear this news on their return.”

He said Lucy's legacy at Maple Hayes School served as a testament to the positive impact animals can have in educational environments, particularly for students with special educational needs.

By Claire Fry - Contributor