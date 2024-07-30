Nurses take to the skies for charity

The team at the Bordesley Green-based service wanted to raise money for Autism Together, one of the country's leading providers of services and support to people with autism and their families.

Ben Roberts, Nursing Associate, and Holly Hunt, Senior Nurse, managed to raise more than £2,000 through the skydive.

Holly explained: “In honour of Autism Awareness Week, we decided to jump out of a plane to raise money for a charity close to our hearts.

“Within our roles as Nurses at Cygnet Health Care, we recognise the importance of raising awareness and advocating for the needs of those with autism in our care. Autism affects everyone differently and we are passionate about helping them lead a fulfilling life by overcoming obstacles they face.

“What better way to raise awareness and support than throwing ourselves out of a plane at 15,000ft.”

Ben above the clouds. Photo: Cygnet Health Care

Ben added: “We chose Autism Together because they provide ongoing support to people on the autism spectrum, offering a wide range of residential services, supported living, day services and community support.

“They are a specialist provider of autism-specific support, an organisation that recognises each person has a right to live their life as they choose.

Ben and Holly raise more than £2,000 for charity. Photo: Cygnet Health Care

“In recognising this right, they create a shared understanding of each person’s strengths and needs, and ensure each person’s preferred way of communicating these is respected and implemented.

“We really appreciated all the donations towards a good cause!”

By Gemma Attew - Contributor