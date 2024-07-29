Dedicated nurses complete swim challenge in memory of colleague

Nurse Becky O’Dwyer and Matron Vanessa Taylor participated in the Great North Swim in Lake Windermere to mark Tony Hinton’s love of the sport.

Vanessa said: “We were both a little anxious - swimming two miles in a pool is different to swimming two miles in open water, but there were so many people who came to support us, and we wanted to make them proud. There was a safety crew in the water and people encouraging us all the way through. Surrounded by the mountains, it was a lovely place to swim.”

Becky added: “The atmosphere at Lake Windermere was lively and it was very well organised, which made all the difference. Despite this, the day did not come without its challenges. I had the flu the week prior to the swim so I felt a little rough. I didn’t decide until that day whether I was going to swim or not. The first lap was slow due to my coughing – it's hard to swim front crawl when you cough! I settled down after half a mile though. We had trained a lot over the winter, and neither of us wanted to let the other down.”

For both nurses, a particular highlight was Tony’s wife and sister making the journey to Lake Windermere to cheer them on. “It was really moving because we completed the swim for him, we were so grateful that they came all the way to support us,” they explained.

Becky and Vanessa described feeling ‘elated’ after completing the swim and are incredibly proud of their achievement and the impressive £1,895 they have raised so far. The money will go towards a memorial for Tony at the Midland Met Hosptial, due to open later this year.

“Everyone has been so supportive. We are overwhelmed by the love from people donating, and the lovely messages that people have put on the donation page,” said Vanessa. Becky added: “It felt like an honour to do this for Tony, and I hope our colleagues felt this too.”

Becky and Vanessa’s Just Giving page is still open for anyone wishing to donate, please visit: justgiving.com/team/gns-vanessaandbecky.

By Manisha Chahal - Contributor