Britain's Got Talent organist who 'rocked the stage' to perform at church

Flexibility is the hallmark of Jean’s performances, which draws on her musical depth from extensive classical training, yet she can embrace Jazz and Big Band influences that are natural for a performer who has played with the famous James Last Orchestra

Lichfield born Jean began playing at the age of three, playing nursery rhymes on her parents’ piano. She comes from a very musical family, both her mother and grandparents were musical. Her natural musical ability began to show at the age of five. Her parents sent her to a music teacher who put her through her grades on the piano, then attended The Trinity College of Music in London, of which she eventually became an associate.

At the age of 11, Jean was appointed organist at her local church and when the resident organist is on holiday, you may find Jean standing in. Jean has travelled the world, entertaining people with her unique and remarkable style. She has played alongside many famous artists such as Ken Dodd, Vince Hill even Princess Anne! Jean is sought after by organ societies throughout the UK on a regular basis and has also played in America, Germany, Italy, Holland, Switzerland.

Jean’s range of music is vast, ranging from classical composers to modern day music but she excels herself when playing her Yamaha Electone EL900 organ with her own magnificent arrangements of music from the 40s. It is impossible to pigeon-hole Jean’s style and keyboard artistry. She is equally capable of moving romantic interpretations in the style of Richard Clayderman, to knocking out big band sounds from the movies, from The Dam Busters March, Thunderbirds to the Sounds of Saturday Night at the Proms.

Jean playing classical. Photo: Kim Yeomans

In 2011 Jean auditioned for Britain's Got Talent at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, and her performance in her first live audition earned her a standing ovation with an impressed Michael McIntyre declaring that she had ‘rocked’ the stage. Amanda Holden described her as "Victoria Wood on acid". Most recently appearing on the Dutch version of Britain’s Got Talent. Jean is currently touring the UK with her Yamaha Electone EL900 organ to bring back the sound of the Organ beyond Blackpool Ballroom’s Wurlitzer!

Jean will be appearing in An Audience with Jean Martyn at Warley Baptist Church on 14 September from 7pm. You can buy your tickets in advance from Kim on 07590 895860.

By Kim Yeomans - Contributor