Walsall school scoops pioneering mental health award

Mayfield provides a wide range of activities to boost the wellbeing of pupils and staff, including a Nurture group that runs every lunch time. It’s welcoming and safe atmosphere supports pupils to develop relationships with their peers and teachers. This develops their self-esteem and gives them a greater understanding of and ability to express their emotions.

The school holds strongly to the principle that good mental health is essential for children to access learning. Mayfields student school council has recently devised its own ‘Mayfield Mindset’, that promotes resilience, motivation, kindness and good manners. It also echoes the school motto, believe it, achieve it!

Mayfield Preparatory Schools head teacher, Mr Draper said: "At Mayfield, we care very much about the mental health and wellbeing of all our pupils, staff, parents and governors. I am proud that all of the extra care and support we provide to everyone at Mayfield has been recognised with the award of the Silver School Mental Health Award.

"I want to thank Bev Higgins, our mental health lead, and Jyoti Saini, our mental health governor, for leading the staff and governors in providing the high standards of nurture we all benefit from at Mayfield. Our next target will be to work towards the Gold Award!"

A focal point of the school’s mental health and wellbeing provision is relationships within the school. They are positive and provide a fostering, safe and supportive environment which creates a sense of belonging for pupils. Mayfield is like a large family; every teacher knows their pupils and parents well.

The award was established in 2017 by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools – part of Leeds Beckett University – and social enterprise Minds Ahead.

Dean Johnstone, founder and CEO of Minds Ahead said: "This award shines a light on the excellent work schools are doing to promote mental health for their community of children and adults.

"It is thrilling and humbling to learn about Mayfield and the many other schools engaged in the quality award process. I’d like to offer my congratulations on this deserved recognition."

By Bev Higgins - Contributor