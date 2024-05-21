'Thriving' community netball club nominated for top award

This recognition celebrates the club’s exceptional growth, community involvement and dedication to promoting the sport of netball in the Staffordshire region. The West Midland’s One Awards winners will be crowned at The Heart of England Conference Centre on July 5, 2024.

The England Netball One Awards celebrates excellence in netball across the country, highlighting clubs, teams, volunteers and individuals who have made significant contributions to the sport in their region and have helped to drive inclusivity and reach new audiences. The Club of the Year nomination acknowledges Penkridge Netball Club’s positive impact on the local community over the past two years.

Originally founded in 2019 by participants of a Back to Netball session, the club has grown organically from a single session into a thriving community hub. Entirely volunteer-run, the club embodies the spirit of teamwork and community, driven by a passion for netball and a commitment to providing opportunities for women of all ages and skill levels.

In just five years, the club has expanded significantly and now includes four competitive ladies’ teams who play in two local leagues. What’s more, in September 2023 Penkridge Netball Club launched a popular volunteer-run social session, welcoming ladies from across the local community to stay active, socialise and have fun in a supportive environment.

"Our journey from a Back to Netball session to a fully-fledged club with competitive and social opportunities has been remarkable,” said Jaime Hill, Chairperson at Penkridge Netball Club. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers and the enthusiasm of our members. We’d like to thank our kit sponsors Caley & Kulin and Carvers Building Supplies, who have supported us for several seasons now.”

The recent successes of the England Lionesses at the Euros and the World Cup has highlighted the importance of giving women's sports the attention and respect it deserves. In netball, increased exposure has had a profound impact, encouraging more women to participate and breaking down barriers to inclusivity.

“We’re certainly seeing a continued demand at our club and it’s great to see so many new faces at our weekly sessions, added Hill. “However, as a community club what we do off the court is just as important. From Pretty Muddy fun runs and raising money for Sports Relief to organising social activities — we are committed to making a positive impact both in sport and in the community.”

The nomination follows fantastic winter seasons for the club. Penkridge Pumas Purple finished third in division two of the Wolverhampton City Netball League, after winning division three the previous season and being promoted. Pumas Black also finished second in division one of the Hednesford Netball League.

As the club looks forward to the West Midlands One Awards ceremony in July, it remains committed to its core values of inclusivity, teamwork and community spirit.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, Penkridge Netball Club invites new members to come down to its training session at Penkridge Leisure Centre on Monday evenings. For more information about joining the club visit Penkridge Netball Club’s Facebook page.

By Stephanie Wood - Contributor