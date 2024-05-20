Young footballer celebrates historic treble win and continues to impress top clubs

Dennis, known for his exceptional goal-scoring ability, has finished as the top scorer in the Midland Junior Premier League (MJPL), while also helping his team secure victories in the MJPL league and cup, as well as the Central Warwickshire Youth Leagues Premier Division.

In a season that will be remembered for years to come, the youngster has led Alvechurch JH U13 to an extraordinary treble win. Dennis, who emerged as the top scorer in the Midland Junior Premier League (MJPL), played a pivotal role in his team's triumphs in the MJPL league and cup, as well as the Central Warwickshire Youth Leagues Premier Division, where they remained undefeated throughout the season.

Dennis has had a prolific season, scoring 35 goals in the Central Warwickshire Youth Football League (CWYFL) and 47 goals in 21 starts in the MJPL. His remarkable tally of 82 goals in these competitions, plus many more in other matches, totals over 100 goals this season. His goal-scoring prowess has set new records, making him the highest-scoring player in the league's history and contributing to Alvechurch JH U13 becoming the highest-scoring team in over a decade.

Adé Dennis after scoring in the MJPL Cup Final

Dennis's talents have not gone unnoticed. He recently completed a six-week trial, during which he impressed against teams such as Cambridge United and Coventry City. He has successfully been offered a trial at Walsall, and his resilience and skill have attracted the attention of several top clubs, including a rumoured interest from Birmingham City. Although he turned down an offer to join an academy, his progress continues to be monitored by numerous clubs.

Adé Dennis is also a dedicated student at Elmfield School in Stourbridge, balancing his academic responsibilities with his burgeoning football career.

By Michael Dennis - Contributor