Michael Flynn: No plans to change Walsall staff

Mat Sadler and Walsall head coach Michael Flynn applaude the fans at the end of the match......

Flynn brought trusted assistant Wayne Hatswell to the Saddlers shortly after his appointment in February.

The Welshman does not intend to bring in any other former colleagues to Bescot, though, having been impressed by goalkeeping coach Maik Taylor and Mat Sadler, who served as player-coach last season.

Flynn also says 'everything is still in place' in terms of recruitment despite the departure of technical director Jamie Fullarton.

"In terms of staff, there'll be no new additions at the minute," said Flynn.

"We're hoping to give Mat a role to be part of it (after retiring as a player), and Maik Taylor has been excellent since I've been here.

"Jimmy Redfern (performance analyst) looks after the recruitment. Even though we lost Jamie, the processes are still in place.

"I identify players and Jimmy will come back with some names that we've had good reports about. Then, we'll have conversations with Stefan Gamble (chief executive) and the chairman (Leigh Pomlett) about them.