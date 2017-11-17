Advertising
A black labrador dropped the puck at an NHL game and everyone agreed he did a great job
Good dog.
Dogs on ice seems like a recipe for disaster, but one well behaved pup proved that with the right carpet laid out on the right occasion, it can be a resounding success.
Ahead of an ice hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes, a black labrador called Charlie was given the honour of ceremonially kicking things off, and did so in adorable fashion.
Just look at the wholesomeness in his eyes.
Great job, Charlie – it took a lot of discipline not to go back for the puck.
Charlie is a black labrador retriever in training with America’s VetDogs to be paired up with a veteran.
It’s fair to say everyone was very impressed by his performance.
The Islanders triumphed 6-4 over the Hurricanes, but Charlie was the game’s big winner.
