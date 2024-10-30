Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are ‘in real difficulty’ as injuries mount up

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City were in trouble after they suffered further injuries in a 2-1 loss at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup to leave them with only 13 first-team players available.

Already without Kyle Walker, Rodri, Oscar Bobb, Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish for the fourth-round tie, Manuel Akanji was withdrawn ahead of kick-off before Savinho left on a stretcher in the second half.

Guardiola was measured after first-half goals by Timo Werner – his first in 18 matches – and Pape Sarr inflicted a first defeat of the campaign on City, but he acknowledged problems are mounting before Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth, which is followed by a Champions League fixture at Sporting Lisbon.

“We have 13 players (available) so we are in real difficulty,” Guardiola said.

“The guys that play, they finish most of them with problems and we’ll see how they recover.

“I think when we are in trouble, like we are because in nine years it never happen this situation with many, many injuries for many, many reasons, in these situations, the players they make a step forward and they are more together than ever and they will try to do this week in this short time to recover.

“It’s tough. Akanji yesterday, I didn’t know it, in the last action felt something in the muscular part of his body and today in the warm-up he didn’t feel good. He said he could take a risk and I said no, no risk.

“Ruben (Dias) is struggling sometimes as well in some moments. It’s been getting more difficult game by game, but maybe one day we will arrive altogether.

“That’s why the guys who are here and making an effort to be with us, fighting to be with us and playing with pain and focus for us, these guys I will not forget it.”

Savinho went down just before the hour mark and after treatment a stretcher was required to take him off.

Guardiola hoped it was only a “knock” and revealed Erling Haaland was always set to stay on the bench despite Matheus Nunes’ effort in first-half stoppage time giving City the opportunity to come back from two goals down.

The visitors did create late chances and Tottenham substitute Yves Bissouma cleared an effort by Nico O’Reilly off the line in the 89th minute.

“He (Savinho) has a knock in 18-yard box, a potential penalty and we will see tomorrow what happen,” Guardiola added.

“Hopefully he is not in danger but we will see. The plan was before, (Haaland) didn’t play and the game against Southampton was so demanding.

Ange Postecoglou’s side reached the last eight (John Walton/PA)

“I didn’t want to take risk with him today in this competition. I don’t like to lose, but this competition is a bit different. I like to see the team how we behave, the courage and solidarity of how we play.”

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou reflected on a pleasing night despite a concerning potential hamstring injury to Micky van de Ven.

“We’re just going to keep working on what we’ve been doing and keep believing in the process of what we’re trying to build,” Postecoglou said.

“The key thing for us was obviously the victory. In a cup competition, ultimately, that’s the main thing.

“You’ve got to win to keep going. And the fact that it was against a formidable opponent is great for the whole group.

“I continue to see growth in this group of players and this team. I want them to have these moments because I know how important it is to accelerate the growth.”