Jacob Bethell called up for England Test tour of New Zealand

England have called up uncapped spin bowling all-rounder Jacob Bethell for the Test tour of New Zealand as wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith misses out due to paternity leave.

Barbados-born Bethell, who made his T20 and ODI debuts against Australia last month, has only featured in 20 first-class matches and has a modest batting average of 25.44, with five fifties and no hundreds.

However, England have once again plumped for potential as Smith will be absent for the three-match series, which starts on November 28 in Christchurch, to be at the birth of his first child.

Essex’s Jordan Cox is poised for his Test bow as he deputises behind the stumps for Smith, who has shone with bat and gloves since being thrust into the side at the start of the English summer, ousting Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow.

Warwickshire’s Bethell, who turned 21 last week, offers extra batting cover having offered glimpses of his talent in two T20s and five ODIs against a near full-strength Australia.

Bethell also provides occasional left-arm spin to support frontline trio Shoaib Bashir, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed, who, alongside Cox, is currently in the Caribbean ahead of a white-ball series against the West Indies.