Hugo Viana set to succeed Txiki Begiristain as Man City director of football

Txiki Begiristain will leave his position as director of football at Manchester City at the end of the season, with Sporting’s Hugo Viana set to succeed him.

Begiristain took on the role in October 2012, having been in the same position at Barcelona from 2003-10, and was widely credited with luring compatriot Pep Guardiola to City four years later.

It was Begiristain who backed Guardiola in his managerial big break at Barcelona, with the pair striking up a close friendship as team-mates at the Catalan club in the early-to-mid 1990s.

Pep Guardiola, second left, and Txiki Begiristain, right, have a close relationship (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Manchester City can confirm that Txiki Begiristain will step away from his full-time role as director of football at the end of the 2024/25 season,” the club said in a short statement.

“Following a trophy-laden 12 years at the Etihad Stadium, Txiki will leave his current post following the club’s involvement in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup and will be succeeded by Hugo Viana of Sporting CP.

“Viana will begin his full-time role in the summer of 2025, but will collaborate with Txiki in the preceding months to ensure a smooth transition.

“We look forward to paying tribute to Txiki’s outstanding contribution to Manchester City at the end of the season.”