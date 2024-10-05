England captain Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test in Pakistan

England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the first Test in Pakistan as he continues to recover from a torn hamstring.

Stokes sustained the injury in August while playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred and subsequently missed his side’s 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka.

He had been hoping to lead his country out in Multan on Monday but is not yet ready to take the field.

Ollie Pope will continue to deputise as skipper.