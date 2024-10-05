Anthony Gordon sees penalty saved as Newcastle held by former club Everton

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s first penalty save in almost 18 months ensured Anthony Gordon endured a miserable return to Goodison Park with current club Newcastle.

Gordon was booed throughout the goalless draw following his acrimonious departure in January 2023 but had the chance to make his point 10 minutes before half-time, only to be denied by his England team-mate’s first spot-kick save in nine attempts.

It was celebrated like a last-minute winner as a first Premier League clean sheet of the season earned Everton a fifth point from the last three games, after taking none from the first four, while the joy was heightened by the identity of the taker, whose links with a summer move to Liverpool only intensified the reaction.

Gordon had scored from the spot in last weekend’s draw against Manchester City but he missed the first of his career at arguably the one place he would have been desperate to find the target, having scored just once in his 15 previous appearances on the ground playing for both clubs.

His miss – and Pickford’s first save since denying James Maddison at Leicester in May 2023 – took the attention away from captain James Tarkowski, whose ridiculous decision to wrestle Sandro Tonali to the ground was only ever going to result in one outcome.

But while Everton’s momentum is gradually growing, Newcastle’s is stalling with a third match without a win following their best start to a Premier League campaign in 13 years.

The pattern was set early on after Bruno Guimaraes’ shot was blocked on the line by Iliman Ndiaye, although the midfielder knew little about it with the ball ricocheting off the inside of his leg and wide of the post.

Everton’s chances were rare but Abdoulaye Doucoure thought he had taken the lead after starting the move which ended with him heading James Garner’s cross past Nick Pope, only for VAR to rule he was offside.

Midfielder Garner was one of two changes in the back four, with Jarrad Branthwaite missing with a minor injury after his first start of the season.

Tarkowski could not even use the excuse of the absence of his commanding centre-back partner for his brain fade in conceding the penalty, as he was alongside him last weekend and still committed an ill-advised tackle on Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta in the same penalty area for which he escaped punishment.

But this one was on another level of bravado as the experienced centre-back, seeking to exert his authority at a corner, grabbed Tonali’s shirt and hauled him to the ground.

VAR deemed it a “non-footballing action” and Tarkowski’s guilt was only spared by Pickford.

The defender’s confidence was shaken as Joelinton then easily skipped past him – requiring partner Michael Keane to snuff out the danger – and then just lifted his arms as the midfielder ran past him as he attacked the penalty area.

Only Gordon was having a worse day, with his decision to head down for Joelinton instead of at goal from six yards equally baffling.

Half-time came with Everton hanging on, but the interval allowed a refocusing of minds and Tarkowski was quick to block Tonali’s shot soon after the restart.

Newcastle’s lack of striker options – Alexander Isak and Calum Wilson are injured – meant Harvey Barnes briefly swapped with Gordon, but he soon returned to the middle when Miguel Almiron replaced Barnes.

Substitute Idrissa Gueye blocked Tonali before Everton’s big chance of the half fell to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, played in by Dwight McNeil, but he scuffed his shot with only Pope to beat and had penalty claims turned down after kicking the back of Dan Burn attempting to fire home the rebound.

The visitors’ woes continued with Kieran Trippier’s hamstring injury as Goodison Park loudly celebrated their England number one.