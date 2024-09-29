Minnesota Vikings hold off Green Bay Packers to secure fourth straight win

The Minnesota Vikings held off a stirring comeback from the Green Bay Packers as a 31-29 win made it four successive victories in the NFL.

The visitors were leading 28-0 with five-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter remaining, but Will Reichard’s 33-yard field goal in the fourth proved crucial to get them over the line after fit-again quarterback Jordan Love led a fierce Packers response.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their 100 per cent record as the Indianapolis Colts shrugged off the loss of quarterback Anthony Richardson in the first quarter to claim a 27-24 success.

Veteran Joe Flacco replaced the injured Richardson and threw two touchdowns and their defence held off the Steelers in the closing stages to claim a second win of the campaign.

Chase Brown ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals got their first win of the season with a 34-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers, who slipped to 1-3.

The Houston Texans toppled AFC South rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20.

The winning touchdown came with 18 seconds left as CJ Stroud threw to Dare Ogunbowale for the crucial score, leaving Jacksonville without a victory in four games this term.

Courtland Sutton scored the only touchdown of the game as the Denver Broncos shocked Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets 10-9, while Younghoe Koo kicked a 58-yard field goal with two seconds left on the clock to snatch the Atlanta Falcons a 26-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

D’Andre Swift’s 36-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter helped the Chicago Bears to a 24-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams and Baker Mayfield threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to 3-1 with a 33-16 success over the Philadelphia Eagles.