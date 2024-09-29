Harry Brook chooses to take the positives after England lose Australia series

Harry Brook looked on the bright side despite the forecast rain arriving too late to spare England from defeat in their ODI series decider against Australia in Bristol.

The stage was set for England after coming from 2-0 down to level the five-match series at 2-2 and Ben Duckett’s sparkling 107 off 91 balls plus Brook’s 72 off 52 deliveries put them on top on Sunday.

At one point, a 400-plus total seemed to be on the cards but England’s new-look side, not for the first time in this series, capitulated to spin and crumbled from 202 for two in the 25th over to 309 all out.

With a lot of focus on the skies, Australia got ahead of the asking rate and the heavens did not open until four balls after the mandatory 20-over mark needed to constitute a game had been reached.

The tourists’ score of 165 for two was enough for a 49-run win on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern and a 3-2 triumph but Brook was happy at how a side light on experience went toe-to-toe with the world champions.

“We’ve got a hell of a lot of positives to take away from that,” said Brook, who filled in as England captain for the injured Jos Buttler in this five-match series.

“They’re the best team in the world and we’re playing against some of the best bowlers and batters to have ever played the game.

“The fight and desire we showed to (send the series to a winner-takes-all showdown) was amazing.”

The fifth ODI would have been abandoned as a no-result with the series ending in a draw had Australia not faced 20 overs in reply and as that hovered into view, England tried a couple of stalling tactics.

Matthew Potts called for new boots midway through bowling the 18th over and just four deliveries after a drinks break but the attempt at gamesmanship had no impact on the result.

England could have stretched out the innings further had they not bowled four overs of spin but Brook insisted his overriding ambition was on making inroads into the batting of Australia, who were grateful for Matthew Short’s 58 off 30 balls which lifted them into the ascendancy.

“I was still trying to take wickets,” said Brook. “I knew if we took two or three wickets there then it was going to be a lot harder for them to get ahead of the rate.”

Travis Head claimed an ODI-best four for 28, including the prize scalp of Duckett, while Glenn Maxwell took a couple of wickets, as did Adam Zampa after taking a pummelling from Brook.

Ben Duckett made a century for England but it was in vain (Adam Davy/PA)

The Yorkshireman belted six of his seven sixes off Zampa before holing out, having made a third successive 50-plus score.

“I think I’ve figured out a tempo in ODI cricket,” said Brook, who registered his maiden ODI hundred in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

“It’s just similar to the way I’ve been batting in Test cricket – try and look to play the ball late and try to apply pressure on the bowlers when needed.”

Brook – plus Duckett, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Jamie Smith and Olly Stone – have little time to digest this series as they link up with the Test squad to head to Pakistan on Tuesday.

The first of three Tests gets under way in a little over a week’s time but Brook is undaunted and is already relishing heading off to warmer climes after a series which has been played in cold weather.

Harry Brook is looking forward to England’s Test series against Pakistan (Adam Davy/PA)

“I love playing cricket,” he said. “It might be a little bit different for a bowler but as a batter, I’m alright with it. I’m off to a hot country, it’s bloody freezing here, it’s horrible.

“With the formats changing, you kind of have a little bit of a rest. I feel like I haven’t played Test cricket for ages now. I feel like I’ve had a bit of a rest just from playing white-ball.

“I’m looking forward to getting back with the boys and cracking on.”