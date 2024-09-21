Gabriel Clemens shocks Luke Humphries to set up Michael van Gerwen clash

World number one Luke Humphries suffered a shock defeat to Gabriel Clemens at the Hungarian Darts Trophy, where Michael van Gerwen later landed a nine-dart finish as he coasted into the last 16.

Humphries just missed out on the PDC European Tour event title last year when beaten 8-7 in the final by Dave Chisnall, and was soon up against it when Clemens broke throw in the opening game.

Although world champion Humphries fought back to level and then lead 4-3, German Clemens broke again to edge 5-4 in front before taking victory against the darts in the deciding leg.

Clemens will face Van Gerwen in the last 16 after the Dutchman demolished Martin Lukeman 6-2 – having landed a perfect nine darts in the opening leg and averaging 104.

Peter Wright continued his fine recent form on the back of his German Darts Championship victory with a 6-0 whitewash of Australia’s Damon Heta to coast into the last 16.

Gerwyn Price, another former world champion, crashed out after Dutchman Wessel Nijman came from 5-2 down to take a last-leg decider.

Top seed Chisnall ended the hopes of Jonny Clayton – who had beaten world number two Michael Smith in his opening match – with an impressive 6-1 win, hitting an average of just over 100.

Dutchman Danny Noppert had opened the evening session with another solid display (Bradley Collyer/PA)

In the opening match of the evening session at the MVM Dome, Danny Noppert held off a fightback from Nathan Aspinall to win 6-4.

Ross Smith beat Raymond van Barneveld before Rob Cross celebrated his 34th birthday with a 6-1 victory over Andrew Gilding to finish off the evening action.

Earlier on Saturday, Josh Rock came from 5-2 down to beat James Wade in a final leg after ‘The Machine’ had missed eight match darts and Dutch-born Norwegian Cor Dekker hit a nine-dart finish in his 6-2 defeat by Stephen Bunting.

The last-16 games will take place on Sunday afternoon before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals onwards into the evening session.