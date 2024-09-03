Jannik Sinner sets up quarter-final clash with Daniil Medvedev

Jannik Sinner set up a blockbusting US Open quarter-final with Daniil Medvedev in a repeat of the Australian Open final.

The world number one gave the best indication that he is in the right mental state to prosper in New York after a gritty three-set win over home favourite Tommy Paul in the fourth round.

Sinner came into the tournament under a black cloud after it was revealed he had escaped a ban, despite failing two anti-doping tests earlier this year.

He was not challenged in his opening three rounds, but did come under fire from the 14th seed on Arthur Ashe Court, holding firm to post a 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) 6-1 win.

That sets up a mouth-watering last-eight tie with Medvedev.

The Italian came from two sets down to win a maiden grand slam title in Melbourne, although the Russian did exact some revenge with a quarter-final win at Wimbledon in July.

“I can be very proud today, it was a tough opponent,” said Sinner. “I can be very happy to be in the next round.

“It’s going to be a lot of running, so hopefully I’ll be ready physically, it is going to be a physical match.

“I won in Australia, he did well in Wimbledon over five sets. Hopefully it is going to be a good match. We’ll see how it goes.”

Medvedev could not have had it much easier against Portuguese Nuno Bourges.

The 2021 champion dropped just four games in a 6-0 6-1 6-3 success on Arthur Ashe.

With Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic out, Sinner appears to be the main obstacle between Medvedev and a second US Open title.

“I will try to think more about Wimbledon than Australian Open,” Medvedev smiled. “But against Jannik, we had some tough matches.

Daniil Medvedev barely broke sweat in his fourth round win (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

“I feel like in a way we know our game, what we will try to bring on the table, and then it comes to always this moment’s deuce, break point, maybe try to surprise him or not, what he will do, what I will do.

“Hopefully we can have a great match. I know if I want to beat him, I need to be at my best, which I managed to do couple of times. It’s going to be a great match.”

Alex de Minaur is through to his fourth grand slam quarter-final of the year after beating his Australian compatriot Jordan Thompson.

De Minaur came out a 6-0 3-6 6-3 7-5 winner to set up a meeting with British number one Jack Draper, who demolished Tomas Machac in three sets.