Bayer Leverkusen’s 35-game unbeaten run ended by RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen’s 35-match unbeaten Bundesliga run was ended as RB Leipzig hit back from two down to secure a 3-2 win at the BayArena.

Jeremie Frimpong and Alex Grimaldo struck inside seven minutes at the end of the first half to seemingly put Xabi Alonso’s men – who went the whole of last season unbeaten – on course for another comfortable victory.

Kevin Kampl gave the visitors hope just ahead of half-time and Lois Openda then equalised before the winger fired in a winner with 10 minutes left to sent Leipzig top after two matches.

Borussia Dortmund had defender Nico Schlotterbeck sent off during the closing stages of a frustrating goalless draw at Werder Bremen.

Raphinha scored a hat-trick as Barcelona thrashed Valladolid 7-0 to maintain their perfect start to the new LaLiga campaign.

Brazil winger Raphinha opened the scoring in the 20th minute when he drilled home Pau Cubarsi’s floated pass, taking the ball on his chest while holding off a tackle.

Robert Lewandowski soon added a second after being set up by Lamine Yamal, with Jules Kounde slotting in from a corner just before the break.

Raphinha tapped home his second just after the hour and then completed his hat-trick with a classy finish in the 72nd minute.

Dani Olmo and substitute Ferran Torres added two more late on to continue new Barca boss Hansi Flick’s impressive start.

Substitute Angel Correa struck in stoppage time to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao.

Romelu Lukaku scored on his Napoli debut as Antonio Conte’s side scored twice during stoppage time to come from behind and beat Parma 2-1.

Ange-Yoan Bonny put Parma in front from the penalty spot midway through the first half and the visitors looked well set before goalkeeper Zion Suzuki was sent off for a second booking with 15 minutes left.

After Napoli had a penalty decision overturned following a VAR review, substitute Lukaku – who completed a £37million move from Chelsea ahead of the transfer deadline – marked his debut with an equaliser in the second of 11 added minutes.

Frank Anguissa then headed in a dramatic late winner to give new Napoli boss Conte back-to-back league victories.

AC Milan, though, remain winless after a 2-2 draw at Lazio.

Strahinja Pavlovic headed the Rossoneri into an early lead but Taty Castellanos levelled things up just after the hour.

Boulaye Dia turned the match around – but Rafael Leao’s thunderous drive secured a point for Milan.