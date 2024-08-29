Katie Boulter out of US Open after ‘horrendous’ loss to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Katie Boulter crashed out of the US Open after a “horrendous” straight-sets defeat to Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

The British number one had said it was time for her to start producing deep runs at grand slams after her opening-round win on Tuesday, but it will not be in New York this year.

Boulter was outplayed throughout her 7-5 7-5 defeat to the world number 74 to end British interest in the women’s draw.

She was heard saying to her team on courtside that “everything was horrendous” as her best game deserted her.

Much like Harriet Dart’s exit to Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk on Wednesday, the match hinged on the first set and Boulter looked in a good position when she broke to go 4-2 up.

But from that point the Spaniard dictated the match, cleverly moving Boulter around the court to win five of the next six games and take the opener.

Boulter lost the opening set of her first-round victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich but there was no comeback this time, even though she briefly threatened it.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro reached the third round at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

A double break for Bouzas Maneiro in the second set appeared to seal Boulter’s fate as she trailed 5-2, but she clawed them both back and held her own serve to level at 5-5.

However, normality resumed as Boulter handed her next service game back to Bouzas Maneiro with a bad miss at the net and a double fault.

Her opponent was able to serve it out at the second attempt to make the third round of a grand slam for just the second time.