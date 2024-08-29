Elena Rybakina pulls out of US Open second-round clash through injury

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the US Open due to injury.

The Kazakstani, who won Wimbledon in 2022, pulled out of her second-round match with Frenchwoman Jessika Ponchet.

It is the sixth tournament where she has withdrawn or retired this year.

“Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from my match today due to my injuries,” Rybakina said in a statement.

“I did not want to finish the last grand slam of the year this way but I have to listen to my body, and I hope I can close out the remainder of the year strong.

“Thank you to all the fans who have and continue to support me, and I wish the remaining players good luck.”

Rybakina’s absence opens the draw up nicely for world number one Iga Swiatek, who had a casual run out on Arthur Ashe.

The Pole, gunning for a second title at Flushing Meadows, dropped just one game as she dispatched Ena Shibahara 6-0 6-1 in 65 minutes.

“I was just happy with the way I played, not overpowering and being really solid and picking the right shots to be reactive, I am happy with everything,” said Swiatek.

“I felt in much better rhythm. I was a bit tense in my last match. I just wanted to focus on myself and that’s what I did.”

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula continued to thrive against fellow American players, registering her 11th victory as she beat Sofia Kenin 7-6 (4) 6-3.

Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini was given the easiest of routes into the third round after her opponent, Karolina Pliskova, retired after just three points.

A tough second-round draw against the 2016 runner-up was in prospect for Paolini but it lasted less than two minutes as the Czech player appeared to twist her ankle midway through a rally.