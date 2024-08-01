Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to leave at end of season

Red Bull have announced sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will leave his position as sporting director at the end of the season ahead of taking up the role of team principal at Audi.

The Briton will serve a period of gardening leave next year before later joining Audi’s F1 project, which is set to enter the grid in 2026.

Wheatley, 57, arrived at Red Bull in 2006 and has helped the team win six constructors’ titles as well as the drivers’ crown seven times.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years.

“His contribution to six World Constructors’ titles and seven World Drivers’ Championship, first as team manager and latterly sporting director will forever be a marker in our team history.”

Red Bull’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey is also set to leave at the end of the year.

A statement from the F1 team continued: “Red Bull Racing have tremendous strength and depth and this provides opportunity to elevate others within the team. We will announce a new team structure in the coming weeks.”