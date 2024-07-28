Olympics Day Two: Peaty misses out but celebration time for Woods

Team GB continued their medal haul on Sunday, the second day at Paris 2024.

Kimberley Woods claimed her first Olympic medal with kayak bronze, before attention turned to the pool where Adam Peaty took silver in the 100m breaststroke.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the second full day of action in Paris.

Three-Peat falls short

Adam Peaty’s 100m breaststroke reign ended on Sunday night after he took silver in the final.

It meant the 29-year-old was unable to join the great Michael Phelps in the record books after suffering his first individual defeat in an Olympics final in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

The swimmer secured gold in the last two Olympic finals, but was unable to defend his title after being pipped by Italian Nicolo Martinenghi, who claimed a stunning upset victory from lane seven.

Woods’ redemption

Kimberley Woods claimed kayak bronze (David Davies/PA)

Kimberley Woods claimed her first Olympic medal with kayak bronze at the The Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

The 28-year-old qualified for the final in third position from the afternoon’s semi-finals and was in a silver medal position behind Australian world champion Jess Fox after clocking 98.94 with the fastest two semi-finalists to go.

After Poland’s Klaudia Zwolinska slipped into second, Woods was left with an agonising wait to see if Tokyo 2020 defending Olympic champion Ricarda Funk would slip up, which she did at the bottom of the course.

It was redemption for Woods, who three years ago at her first Games in Tokyo finished last in the K1 final after receiving 56 penalties.

Biles returns

Simone Biles made her return to the Olympic stage (Mike Egerton/PA)

Simone Biles sparkled on her Olympic return, topping the all-around qualifying standings donned in a leotard featuring 10,000 Swarovski crystals.

Her last outing came at a Games came one thousand and ninety days ago in Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal on the balance beam. But she had withdrawn from her three other individual finals citing a mental block known in her sport as the ‘twisties’.

The 27-year-old made her return to the sport in style on Sunday, where she was watched on by a host of celebrities including Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande and Anna Wintour.

Can Team GB make a splash in the pool?

Tom Daley (left) and Noah Williams are in action (John Walton/PA)

There is plenty more action in the pool set to take place, starting with Great Britain men’s synchronised 10 metres platform title defence.

Tom Daley ended his 13-year wait for Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 with Matty Lee and will be aiming to do the double alongside new partner Noah Williams.

Matt Richards and Tokyo silver medallist Duncan Scott are also in action in the men’s 200m freestyle after securing their spot in tomorrow’s final.

Freya Colbert and Katie Shanahan will also be competing in the 400m freestyle, which kicks off with the heats on Monday morning.

Pidock’s title defence begins

Pidcock’s title defence takes place on Monday (PA Wire/PA)

Tom Pidcock will aim to defend his Olympic crown in the men’s cross-country mountain biking.

The 24-year-old also won World Championship gold last year and is confident he has recovered well from a recent bout of Covid which forced him to pull out of the Tour de France on the morning of stage 14.

Speaking on Friday, Pidcock said: “I’m fine. I was six days positive… I was quite sick to be honest, and after the stages it was making it worse so it was a decision that it was better that I stopped.

“I’m in a good place. I’m happy with where I am, I’ve recovered well. I think I can be pretty content with how my recovery went.”

Picture of the Day

Fans walk through a mist of water near the Eiffel Tower (John Walton/PA)

Tweet of the Day