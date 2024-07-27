Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alacaraz launch Olympics doubles bid in style

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz launched their blockbuster partnership in style with victory over sixth seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni at Roland Garros.

Fresh from his starring role at the opening ceremony, Nadal was back doing what he does best on the stage he knows so well as he and Alcaraz claimed a 7-6 (4) 6-4 first-round victory in the men’s doubles.

He still had strapping on his right thigh and it remains to be seen whether the 14-time French Open champion will contest his scheduled singles match against Marton Fucsovics on Sunday but, on this evidence, Nadal and Alcaraz will take some stopping.

Rafael Nadal carries the Olympic torch at the opening ceremony (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We played well,” said Nadal. “It has been a very tough start against a great couple, they are so good, they are used to playing together.

“It has been an emotional night, an electrifying night, amazing crowd and to play with Carlos in this court has been so special. Just super happy about the victory and to give us the chance to keep going.”

Nadal was at the centre of one of the biggest wow moments of the opening ceremony when he received the Olympic torch from Zinedine Zidane at Trocadero.

“Yesterday was a super emotional moment for me too,” said the 38-year-old. “I can’t thank enough Paris and France to give me that honour. I’m still with the emotions very high, just enjoying every single moment and let’s see what’s going on.”

Nadal had played 116 matches at Roland Garros before this one, winning 112 of them, but none quite like this.

For a start it was his first doubles match on the Parisian clay, with his friend and heir by his side, and in front of a crowd as hyped as any for a French Open final.

There was a reminder this was a French not Spanish audience when Gonzalez and Molteni were booed as they walked onto court, tarnished by association with their disgraced football compatriots.

Nadal may be best known for his singles achievements but he is an experienced doubles campaigner, winning Olympic gold eight years ago with Marc Lopez.

Carlos Alcaraz holds his arms aloft (Martin Rickett/PA)

Alcaraz, on the other hand, is a novice in the format and that was obvious at the start, with the 21-year-old dropping serve immediately and finding himself trying to play shots from among the court-side geraniums.

Gonzalez and Molteni are regular partners who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals this month but Nadal’s star power helped draw the Spanish pair level and they took the opening set on a tie-break, which was interrupted briefly by a big cheer for France’s win in the rugby sevens.

Nadal and Alcaraz made a slow start to the second set as well but clawed their way back from 0-3, Alcaraz, who has proved himself an exceptionally quick learner, now looking a lot more at ease.

It was the French Open and Wimbledon champion’s thumping return that earned his team the crucial break for 5-4, and Nadal comfortably served out the victory.

Rafael Nadal, right, and Carlos Alcaraz celebrate victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

Alcaraz admitted he was riddled with nerves at the start but said: “It was a dream come true, honestly. I dreamed about playing my debut in the Olympic Games, but playing with Rafa it was even more special.

“I’m really happy about the level we played, I’m really happy to give us the chance to keep going, to play another round. I think our level is good enough to believe and hopefully keep going.”

Nadal must now decide whether his body can hold up to singles and doubles campaigns, with a mouthwatering clash against Novak Djokovic waiting if he plays and defeats Fucsovics.

Djokovic had described the prospect as “one last dance” for the old rivals, to which Nadal tantalisingly replied: “Who says it’s the last dance?”