Hockey player who helped GB beat Spain in Olympics pays tribute to late coach

A Scottish hockey player who helped Great Britain win against Spain in the Olympics has credited his late coach for helping him throughout his career.

Lee Morton, a 29-year-old midfielder for the Great Britain hockey team at this year’s Olympics, played on Saturday, helping his team win 4-0 in Paris, France.

Mr Morton, originally of Glasgow, also plays for Amsterdam’s hockey team.

The GB goals were scored by Gareth Furlong, who netted twice, Nick Park, and Rupert Shipperley.

Following the win, Mr Morton gave credit to his family and past coaches for the win, especially Derek Forsyth, a former men’s national team hockey coach, and performance programme manager for Scottish Hockey.

Mr Forsyth died in 2023 following a short illness.

His widow, Lynn, is the current Scottish Hockey president, and both of his sons, David and Alan, are Scottish hockey internationals.

Following the win against Spain, Mr Morton paid tribute to his former coach for helping him achieve his dreams.

In a statement released on X through Scottish Hockey, Mr Morton said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way.

“To my parents for their constant support and taxi services around the country and allowing me to pursue this dream, and to my brother for always being there to support me and push me with extra training as a pair.

“To all my past coaches for the guidance you have given, but especially Derek Forsyth who has given me more than words can describe.

“Without his influence and guidance, I wouldn’t be where I am.

“For him I’m especially grateful.”

Britain next face South Africa on Sunday before further games against the Netherlands, France and Germany.