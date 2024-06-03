On this day in 2019: Tracey Neville announces England exit

Tracey Neville announced she would step down as England head coach in order to start a family, on this day five years ago.

Then aged 42, she left the role the following month after guiding her country to the bronze medal at the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

Neville, who was replaced by Jess Thirlby, previously led England to Commonwealth gold in 2018 after being appointed before the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

England won netball gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Over the last few months I have sat down with England Netball to look at how I could fulfil my role whilst taking into consideration my personal circumstances,” she said.

“My ambition to have a family is something I want to commit to after the Vitality Netball World Cup.

“The Vitality Roses’ future is paramount in my thoughts and plans and I will passionately and wholeheartedly continue to support them and England Netball.”

Neville – the sister of former England footballers Gary and Phil Neville – gave birth to son Nev in March 2020.

She represented England 81 times as a player before a knee injury forced her to retire in 2008, while her coaching career included masterminding two Superleague titles as Manchester Thunder coach.

Neville returned to the Thunder as performance operations director in 2021 before relocating to Australia following her appointment as an assistant coach at Adelaide Thunderbirds.

She became inaugural head coach of the newly formed Melbourne Mavericks team in 2023.