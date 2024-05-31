Andy Murray considers Wimbledon doubles campaign with brother Jamie

Andy Murray is considering playing doubles with his brother Jamie at Wimbledon.

Murray and Dan Evans’ scratch pairing was shortlived after they were beaten in the first round of the French Open.

But the two-time Wimbledon champion fancies another crack at SW19 this summer and might reprise his Davis Cup-winning partnership with his elder sibling.

Andy and Jamie Murray won the Davis Cup in 2015 (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I may do, yeah. I’m not 100 per cent sure yet,” he sad. “My brother doesn’t have a partner for Wimbledon currently.

“We have spoken a little bit about it. So may do that, but not 100 per cent sure yet.

“I mean obviously Jamie could also get a good partner, as well. We’ll see what happens, but yeah, we’ll probably decide in the next few days probably.”

Anglo-Scottish alliance Evans and Murray joined forces on French soil in a bid to restore some British pride after the singles wipe-out.

But Thiago Seyboth Wild and Sebastian Baez proved too strong, prevailing in two tie-breaks to win 7-6 (6) 7-6 (3).

Murray entered the doubles to help him prepare for what he hopes will be a crack at a third Olympic gold medal later this summer, with the tennis event also being held at Roland Garros.

“I guess for both of us it was kind of an opportunity to put our names in the frame to play the Olympics,” added Murray.

“Me and Dan obviously were hoping to have a good run here. But it wasn’t to be. So I don’t know if we’ll get the opportunity.

“There’s guys obviously ahead of us in the rankings, and we’ve got good doubles players in the UK. Let’s see what happens.

“It was an opportunity to have a good run and didn’t happen.

The scratch partnership of Murray and Evans lost two tie-breaks (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

“I don’t regret it. Obviously when you lose, if you could have said, ‘OK, you’re going to lose in the first round’ four days ago, yeah, you would regret sticking around.

“I felt like we had a good chance to do well and we agreed if we were going to play, we would play to try and win the tournament.

“So no I don’t regret playing at all. I have been struggling a little bit with my back the last couple of weeks, so I probably needed a few lighter days anyway.

“Yeah, I’ll get a chance to get home, start preparing on the grass and hopefully get a few good tournaments there.”

Evans said beforehand he just wanted a win of any kind, having lost his previous seven matches.

“It was obviously a difficult match. They played pretty well, I think,” Evans said afterwards.

“I probably didn’t have my best match, but we fought pretty hard. All credit to them. They got a bit of fortune, as well. They played pretty well, I must say.”

Katie Boulter and Heather Watson also lost, 7-5 in a deciding set to Chan Hao-ching and Veronika Kudermetova.