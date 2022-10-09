Max Verstappen crowned F1 world champion amid confusion after victory in Japan

Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion in confusing circumstances after he won a rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix.
There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded as the race was resumed after a red flag had caused a delay of over two hours.
Verstappen took the chequered flag following a fine display after the restart and was crowned champion as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was promoted to second after the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc has penalised for gaining an advantage having run off the track at the final corner.