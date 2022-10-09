Notification Settings

Max Verstappen crowned F1 world champion amid confusion after victory in Japan

Published:

There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded and the Red Bull driver was able to retain his crown.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates winning in Japan

Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion in confusing circumstances after he won a rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix.

There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded as the race was resumed after a red flag had caused a delay of over two hours.

Verstappen took the chequered flag following a fine display after the restart and was crowned champion as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was promoted to second after the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc has penalised for gaining an advantage having run off the track at the final corner.

