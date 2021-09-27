USA celebrate their record Ryder Cup win – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

But there was better news for Europe at the Laver Cup.

Team USA won the Ryder Cup on Sunday
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27.

Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated a big win over Tottenham.

Marcus Rashford is on the recovery trail.

Roma great Francesco Totti turned 45.

Cricket

Moeen Ali announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Kevin Pietersen shared his stance on the Ashes quarantine issue.

Golf

Team USA basked in their record Ryder Cup win.

Tennis

There was better news for Europe at the Laver Cup.

Formula One

Lando Norris looked forward after his late disappointment in Russia.

UK & international sports

