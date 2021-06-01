Sol Bamba among five players to be leaving Cardiff

UK & international sportsPublished:

Joe Bennett, Junior Hoilett, Jonny Williams and Joe Day are also on their way.

Sol Bamba file photo
Cardiff have released Sol Bamba, Joe Bennett, Junior Hoilett and Euro 2020-bound Wales midfielder Jonny Williams at the end of their contracts.

Bamba, Bennett and Hoilett joined the Bluebirds in 2016 and made a combined total of 478 appearances.

Defender Sol Bamba last month announced that he is cancer free following his
battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Williams, who signed from Charlton in February, and goalkeeper Joe Day are also leaving the club at the end of June.

A statement on Cardiff’s website read: “Our departing Bluebirds will always be welcome here at Cardiff City Stadium and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

