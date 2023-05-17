Under threat Wolves Speedway investigating possible new home

Chris Van Straaten

The news comes as the riders beat title favourites Sheffield 50-40 at home in the British Speedway Premiership on Monday.

Under-threat Wolves has been told its tenancy agreement will not be extended beyond the end of this year, leaving the riders homeless after nearly a century of racing at its historic home, in Sutherland Avenue, Wolverhampton, which it shares with greyhound racing.

The club is remaining tight-lipped over the unnamed location, but team promoter Chris Van Straaten told the Express & Star: "There is a site which we are investigating, but it is the very early stages of consideration and we're unable to say any more at the moment.

Speedway is under threat in Wolverhampton

"We have had a lot of interest and have received a lot of help from MP Pat McFadden, councillors and others. We are working towards a site and we're quite confident about and hopefully it will come to fruition within the next few months."

Entain said it made the decision not to renew the speedway lease in order to focus on a new Premier Greyhound Racing venue.

The move resulted in a groundswell of support for the club with a massive campaign underway to save it and to raise awareness of the sport.

Almost 20,000 people have so far backed a Save Wolverhampton Speedway petition urging Entain to change its mind, and special T-shirts have been printed to boost the campaign, attracting support from some of the sport's biggest stars.

Polish stars Patryk Dudek, Maciej Janowski, Leon Madsen of Denmark, Fredrik Lindgren of Sweden, and British trio Robert Lambert, Dan Bewley and Tai Woffinden have all given the thumbs up to the campaign.

Monmore Green, home of Wolverhampton Speedway. Photo: Paul Turner/PT Aerial Photography.

Mr Van Straaten, who has run the team since 1986, said he was left “on the floor” when he got the bombshell news at a meeting with the stadium owners two months ago.

If a new home is not found it will mean the end of speedway at the venue putting the future of the club in serious jeopardy. Mr Van Straaten has since held a series of talks with Mr McFadden, the Wolverhampton South East MP, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, and the city council in a bid to find a new home.

Wolverhampton Council's Labour group office has confirmed that council leader Ian Brookfield has written to Entain "to urge them to reconsider their decision to terminate the tenancy agreement they have with Wolverhampton Speedway".