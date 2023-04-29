Wolves speedway fans urged to fill stadium at first fixture since eviction bombshell

Wolves fans are being urged to turn out in force on Monday

The fixture against Peterborough Panthers is the first since the bombshell news the stadium's owners Entain are refusing to renew the club's lease after October.

Save Our Speedway campaigner Chris Adams, whose petition clocked up more than 17,000 signatures, is looking forward to Monday night.

He said: "It should be a great atmosphere on Monday night. We need as many fans as possible to turn up and show what this club's means to us all.

"I know fans have been working on creating banners and we should get some great pictures of Monmore Green Stadium full of speedway fans."

He added: "Meetings against Peterborough are always exciting as its a bit of a local derby. To think this could be the last ever time we meet them at home is unbelievable but October is a long way off and our campaign to save speedway in Wolverhampton is just starting."

Fans were planning to turn out in force on Monday against Leicester but the meeting was called off at 9am due to heavy rain.

Chris said: "Monday would have been great but Bank Holiday Monday meetings are always special so anyone who planned on coming against Leicester should turn up against Peterborough."

Former three times world champion and Wolves record appearance holder Peter Karlsson hopes a full house will show the stadium's owners what they will be missing next year/0

He said: "I don't believe in protests and things like that but whoever made this decision can not have looked at this and understand what it does to so many people, people from the past and those in the future."

Swedish legend Karlsson, who won the league four times for Wolves, is remaining positive despite the club's plight.

He said: "We need to show on Monday what a good atmosphere it can be it can be and perhaps whoever made this decision can see what it means.

"We need to be positive, lets support the Wolves this year, lets win the league this season that will show them."

The Premiership fixture against Peterborough Panthers starts at 8pm on Monday and

Stadium owners Entain ignored the history of their tenants, who have been racing at Monmore Green since 1928, when they informed they were not renewing the club's lease so they could "concentrate on Greyhound racing".

Wolverhampton Council leader Councillor Ian Brookfield this week penned a letter to Entain calling on them to reverse their decision about the East Park venue.