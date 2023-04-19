Save Our Speedway: E&S backs Wolverhampton Wolves in eviction row

Speedway is under threat in Wolverhampton

We are fully behind the Wolfpack supporters who are desperate to keep their beloved sport in the Black Country.

It is also an issue that extends beyond sport. Speedway has been in Wolverhampton for 95 years and helps keep the city on the map nationally.

Sign the petition here:

More than 10,000 have so far signed a petition calling for this week’s decision to evict Wolverhampton Wolves to be reversed – or for urgent action to find a new home.

Monmore Green owner Entain Group says it can make more money from greyhound racing. But the news has been met with dismay from fans as well as politicians and business owners in the city.

Wolfpack member Chris Adams posted the petition on Change.org when the news about Monmore Green Stadium not renewing the club’s lease broke on Monday.

The petition quickly went viral, with thousands of fans sharing it on their social media pages, many venting their fury at the greyhound stadium’s decision.

Chris, who also runs the Speedway youth team, is still in shock at the suddenness of the news.

He said: “If they said “We are thinking of changing here is three years' notice”, then I could understand. But to just tell us this season is the last is mindboggling.

“The club normally resign the lease at the start of the year and it seemed funny the paperwork was not returned and then they said they wanted a chat about it. But to give us no notice is about as shocking as it gets.”

“This speedway is part of people’s lives, I’ve been a mechanic down there for 30 years and know so many people will be heartbroken.”

2018 marked the 90th anniversary speedway meeting between Wolverhampton Wolves and Poole, at Monmore Green. Fans, from left; Ron Chadbone and Lynn Chadbone with Keith Couldrey.

He added: “This campaign will get bigger and bigger, we need to make those who made this decision realise they are in the wrong and are wrecking a community.”

Speedway fan of 60 years Mike Thompson believes the history of racing in the city should be reason enough to save the sport in Wolverhampton.

He said: “I am shocked and saddened to hear this news as Wolverhampton speedway has been my life since 1961. It simply cannot be allowed to die by some faceless people who probably have never been to a speedway meeting in their lives.”

He added: “Nor do they know the history of the sport bearing in mind that Wolves opened at the stadium in 1928 are are currently the oldest track in the world still holding regular racing.”

Fellow veteran fan David Haddon said: “I’m devastated, I’ve been supporting Wolves for 63 years. Unfortunately, it’s the way speedway is going with uncertainties about other tracks, I worry about the sport.”

Speedway at Monmore Green

Speedway fans across the country have backed the campaign.

Roy Clarke, from the Redcar Bears, said: “So sad and annoyed about the news, I have so many happy memories of Monmore Green, let’s hope these people come to their senses and allowed the good people of Wolverhampton to continue to cheer on their team.”

Newcastle fan Mandy Holmes said: “We must save this before speedway disappears in this country. We’ve already lost our home track in Newcastle.”

With the Cradley Heathens and Coventry speedway teams not having their own grounds, fans fear Wolverhampton could spend years homeless.

Barry Prescott said: “I’m passionate about speedway, Wolves is an iconic team and stadium and we can’t let another stadium go in the area after Cradley and Coventry.”

Lisa Hooper added: “Wolves has been part of speedway for as long as I can remember, it’s criminal to think they are losing out to greyhound racing. Seriously? Come on, Speedway is just the most amazing family sport. It really is part of people’s lives and I can honestly say I’ve known dedicated speedway fans but you don’t get none more dedicated to their team and their speedway as the Wolves fans.This definitely should not be happening. We need British Speedway!”

Birmingham Speedway offers Wolves support after lease shock

Wolves speedway rivals The Brummies have promised to help the Wolfpack after Monmore Green stadium refused to renew their lease.

The Brummies released a statement about Wolves' home ground predicament.

They said: “Birmingham Speedway bosses have been stunned by the news that neighbours Wolverhampton’s future has been thrown into major doubt.

“On Monday, Wolves bosses announced that they had received notification that Speedway racing will cease at their Monmore Green base at the end of October.”

Before The Brummies settled in their Perry Barr home the team, like the Cradley Heathens, often used Wolves homes to hold meetings.

Monmore Green, home of Wolverhampton Speedway. Photo: Paul Turner/PT Aerial Photography.

The statement added: “All at Birmingham Speedway are shocked and saddened and the Brummies management will be offering Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten help and support in as many ways as they can."

Belle Vue CEO Mark Lemon has declared the Manchester club’s support of Wolverhampton.

He said: “The news of Wolverhampton’s potential closure at the end of the season has come as a huge shock to everyone involved in the sport in the UK, and to the Speedway going public.

“It is difficult to imagine how such a decision to terminate the tenancy of a club who has raced at Monmore Green for nearly 100 years has been reached.”

Politicians vow to find a way to rescue Wolves

Politicians of all colours have vowed to find a way to keep speedway alive in Wolverhampton.

Reacting to the news on Monday, Wolverhampton Council’s Labour leader Councillor Ian Brookfield spoke of his disappointment at the spectre of the city being without speedway and promised to help the soon-to-be-homeless club.

Now Conservative politicians have backed the campaign to save the speedway team, which dates back generations.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street was in Wolverhampton last night and briefed about the situation.

Tettenhall Wightwick Conservative Councillor for Tettenhall Wightwick said: “I share the disappointment of the decision from Entain Group to cease speedway racing at Monmore Green from October 31.

“I have written to the chief executive of Wolverhampton Council this evening to call on his support in resolving this. Save Wolves Speedway.”

Oxley Conservative Councillor Adam Collinge said: “Wolves Speedway are not only a great sporting team, they are fantastic ambassadors for our city.