Wolves chasing the points they need on Bank Holiday

It’s part of the club’s traditional Bank Holiday double header which also sees the Parrys International Wolves head to the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester at 12 noon.

The Black Country side need five points from their final four meetings to mathematically secure a place in the end of season play-offs.

They have trips to Sheffield (Thursday, September 1) and King’s Lynn (Thursday, September 22) to come, but first up it’s the two tussles with the Aces.

Wolves have enjoyed plenty of success over the Manchester men in recent seasons, winning nine of their previous ten head-to-heads.

But Belle Vue have been on an impressive run of form and have won all eight of their home Premiership fixtures this term.

With an upcoming gap in the schedule, promoter Chris Van Straaten is hoping for a big turnout for the slightly later starting fixture at Monmore Green and feels a noisy atmosphere could play a key part.

“This is one fixture both sets of supporters always really get into and they’re usually very entertaining fixtures in terms of action on track and scoreline,” he said. “With the business end of the season approaching, the team know the job they need to do during these final few weeks of the regular season.

“It goes without saying that we would rather get our place booked in those play-offs sooner rather than later and one final home win on Monday would go a long way to helping us reach that goal. We’re hoping the Wolverhampton supporters turn out in force on Monday night to get behind the riders; we’ve got additional attractions and children up to 13 are admitted free so hopefully the local public respond.”

A reminder that with the slightly later start time for the home fixture, gates will open at 7pm.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.