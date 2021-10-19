Rory Schlein says his farewell to Wolverhampton Wolves

By Russell YoullSpeedwayPublished:

Aussie ace Rory Schlein enjoyed a final night of racing at Monmore.

Rory Schlein (Photo: Paul Rose)
Rory Schlein (Photo: Paul Rose)

He is heading home down under after two decades here and the last four of which have been with Wolves.

He assembled a field of 16 riders for his final meeting last night, which included 20 heats and a final.

Former British Champion Danny King was the winner on the night. He picked himself up from a crash in the Grand Final, to win the re-run.

Wolves’ Luke Becker topped the regular scoring charts, dropping just one point when Great Britain’s Speedway of Nations Gold medalist got the better of him in Heat 11.

Wolves Speedway tweeted after the event: “Rory, you are awesome.”

Speedway
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News