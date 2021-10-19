Rory Schlein says his farewell to Wolverhampton Wolves

Rory Schlein (Photo: Paul Rose)

He is heading home down under after two decades here and the last four of which have been with Wolves.

He assembled a field of 16 riders for his final meeting last night, which included 20 heats and a final.

Former British Champion Danny King was the winner on the night. He picked himself up from a crash in the Grand Final, to win the re-run.

Wolves’ Luke Becker topped the regular scoring charts, dropping just one point when Great Britain’s Speedway of Nations Gold medalist got the better of him in Heat 11.