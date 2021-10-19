Rory Schlein says his farewell to Wolverhampton Wolves

He is heading home down under after two decades here and the last four of which have been with Wolves.
He assembled a field of 16 riders for his final meeting last night, which included 20 heats and a final.
Former British Champion Danny King was the winner on the night. He picked himself up from a crash in the Grand Final, to win the re-run.
Wolves’ Luke Becker topped the regular scoring charts, dropping just one point when Great Britain’s Speedway of Nations Gold medalist got the better of him in Heat 11.
Wolves Speedway tweeted after the event: “Rory, you are awesome.”