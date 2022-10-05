Tributes paid to Birmingham rugby man who was 'legend in every sense'

John Ross

John Ross, 85, played for Kynoch RFC for many years before becoming president of the club.

He was also a well-known member of the North Midlands Referees Society.

In 2003 he became President of Birmingham Barbarians RUFC, formed from the merger of Kynoch and Birchfield, and he retained a close interest in the sport until his death while on holiday in Greece in September.

John Ross

Dave Harman, former chair of Birmingham Barbarians, paid tribute.

He said: "Rossy was larger than life and a rugby legend in every sense.

"His knowledge and love of the game meant that he was a true rugby man whose personality really did add something to every occasion.

"He was very well known across rugby circles in Birmingham and the Midlands and there will be many who will be raising a toast to the legend that is Rossy!"