Stourbridge's winning run is checked at three

Stourbridge

A penalty and two converted tries put Stourbridge on the back foot within the first 20 minutes of the National Two North clash before a Sebastien Atkinson try, converted by Michael Heaney, regained some ground.

Rotherham, however, pressed the action and scored three more converted tries towards the end of the first half and into the second half.

Stourbridge quickly notched two tries within two minutes through Afeafe Haisila and Arthur Morgan, one of which was converted by Heaney but as Stourbridge chased a comeback Titans once again found another converted try and a penalty.

The hosts did pick up a penalty try and another try through Daniel Rundle, converted by Heaney, but it was not enough to overturn the deficit – bringing to an end Stourbridge’s winning run that had stretched to three games.

In the Midlands Premier, a second-half flurry from Dudley Kingswinford secured a tight victory over Sandbach.

A poor game in difficult conditions saw the hosts 6-0 up through two penalties after 55 minutes.

A Joseph Dunn try after 66 minutes, converted by Samuel Vaughan, gave Dudley a slim one point lead before a last minute try from Daniel Marsh, again converted by Vaughan, made the win secure.

In Midlands One West, Lichfield continued their charge at the top of the table with their sixth consecutive win.

The visitors dominated away at Old Halesonians to secure a 60-7 win, leaving them 12 points clear at the top of the table.

In the Midlands Two West (North), a trio of second half tries secured a losing bonus point for Stafford against Leek.

Daniel Smith, Neil Holden and Alex Rock all dived over the line for the hosts, with two of them being converted by Stelian-Christian Ureche.

But top-of-the-table Leek had enough in the tank to secure their 25-19 win over fifth-placed Stafford.

Second-bottom Stourbridge Lions slumped to their 11th consecutive loss with a 32-5 thumping away at Newcastle (Staffs).

In Midlands Two West (South), Kidderminster also tasted defeat with a slim 17-13 loss at home to Silhillians.

In Midlands Three West (North), struggling sides Eccleshall and Aldridge again fell to defeat.

Bottom side Eccleshall were on the wrong end of a home walkover against Handsworth, while second-bottom Aldridge lost 41-20 to second-placed Telford Hornets.

Third-placed Burntwood also narrowly lost 15-8 to fourth-placed Shrewsbury.

In Midlands Four West (North), Wednesbury comfortably won a relegation scrap against Warley with a comprehensive 41-5 scoreline.

Essington suffered an away walkover against Market Drayton.