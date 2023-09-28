Notification Settings

O’Connell gets the winner as Sedgley snatch a thriller

Grassroots

Sedgley & Gornal United West edged out Dudley Rangers in a seven-goal thriller in the Beacon Sunday League Paycare Open Age Division.

Dudley’s Scott Fisher cancelled out the opener from Harry Hill, but Sedgley restored their advantage – going 3-1 up through Callum O’Connell and Lee Dolman.

Callum Campbell levelled things up single-handedly, but O’Connell’s tap-in won it for Sedgley.

Elsewhere, Brandhall Colts overcame a weakened CT Rangers side 8-0 to continue their push for successive titles, with Conner Armstrong (two), Kyle Armstorng (two), Jakob Burroughs, Charlie Andrews, Jord Robinson and Taylor Parkes on target.

Wombourne Athletic found Warstones Wanderers CG too hot to handle.

Warstones triumphed 7-2 thanks to a brace apiece from Rodney Williams and Reagan Wardle, while Ashley Brown, Zachary Jackson and Rhyce Brown were also on target.

In the league’s other open age game, Trysull FC comprehensively overcame Delph Runners 10-0 thanks to five goals from Jack Bowater, a brace by Jordache Crawford-Brown and one each from Max Morris, Liam Turner and Luke Payton.

