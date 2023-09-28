O’Connell gets the winner as Sedgley snatch a thriller

Dudley’s Scott Fisher cancelled out the opener from Harry Hill, but Sedgley restored their advantage – going 3-1 up through Callum O’Connell and Lee Dolman.

Callum Campbell levelled things up single-handedly, but O’Connell’s tap-in won it for Sedgley.

Elsewhere, Brandhall Colts overcame a weakened CT Rangers side 8-0 to continue their push for successive titles, with Conner Armstrong (two), Kyle Armstorng (two), Jakob Burroughs, Charlie Andrews, Jord Robinson and Taylor Parkes on target.

Wombourne Athletic found Warstones Wanderers CG too hot to handle.

Warstones triumphed 7-2 thanks to a brace apiece from Rodney Williams and Reagan Wardle, while Ashley Brown, Zachary Jackson and Rhyce Brown were also on target.