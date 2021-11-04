Winless in the league – but Sedgley are up for the cup

In the league’s flagship NDT Midlands Lester Charity Cup, the Lions pulled off a shock second-round upset when marching into the last 16 of the competition.

On a day when heavy rain led to several postponed ties, the Lions showed impressive cup credentials as they pulled off a noteworthy 2-0 home triumph over third-place Paycare Development Division rivals Wombourne Athletic.

Dan Woodward fired the Lions into a 10th-minute lead, before his side held Athletic at bay and grabbed a crucial second goal through Kian Webb with 15 minutes remaining, much to the delight of winning club official Malcolm Wilkes.

This was one of four all-Paycare cup clashes on the day and in contrast, Gornal Rangers showed no mercy against visiting Lane Head Titans, running out emphatic 12-1 winners as Liam Cullen led the goal charge with five.

Good support came from Rhys Webb (two), Ty Markland, Jae Fitzpatrick, Tom Gwinnell, Harrison Baker and John Medding, while the sole response was an own goal!

Also making progress were Sedgley & Gornal United West, after edging home in a tense penalty thriller at home to second-placed Brandhall Colts. It was one of three ties to be decided on penalties.

In normal time, Dylan Cook broke through for S&G West after 15 minutes, only for Kyle Armstrong to level on 76 minutes and so take the clash to sudden death penalties, before Sedgley pulled off a dramatic 7-6 victory.

A third-round ticket was also secured by AFC Bloxwich as they visited AFC Sporting Gornal and emerged 3-1 victors thanks to Luke Oakley (two) and Tom Jackson.

Sporting had cancelled out Bloxwich’s narrow single goal lead with an early second-half equaliser from Luke Chapman, but it was the visitors who progressed.

Sedgley Sporting were one of three top-flight teams clearing the second-round hurdle as they ran out comfortable 8-1 winners at AFC Willenhall of the Paycare section.

Sporting had the tie secured by the break after hitting five first half goals. On the mark were Alex Trout (three), Tom Timmins (two), Leigh Edwards, Will Lockheed and Connor Stokes, with Adam Bull notching Willenhall’s consolation.

Second-placed Widdas FC returned to winning ways with 4-0 home victory over AFC Goldthorne as the goals flowed from James Gadd (two), Sam Bratt-Wyton and Jay Sankey.

Penalties were also required as AFC Bilbrook won a thrilling all-veterans encounter against hosts Down Syndrome Awareness. In 90 minutes the teams shared six goals, before Bilbrook marched on after edging the shoot-out 5-4.

Spot-kicks eventually decided a somewhat feisty affair between local rivals Dudley Rangers and CTS United, one that saw the former take the spoils, but not before having no less than three players red carded.

CTS, who also had two players dismissed, had fallen behind to a wind assisted long kick from Dudley keeper Joe Siddaway, only for Delano Webbley to equalise.

Jacob Crumpton had edged CTS ahead, before Anton Nesbeth sent the tie to penalties and it was Dudley who eventually earned their place in round three with a 4-2 shoot out success.

One fixture in the league’s popular over-30s section saw Bilston Old Boys make it back-to-back wins in the Mini-Pro Golf Parks (Wolverley) Eastern Division.