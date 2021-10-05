Town take the honours in Dudley derby with Sports

Dudley Town celebrate. (Photo: Stuart Leggett)

And it was Town who came away with the bragging rights following a thumping 5-2 victory.

A Dan Jones brace together with goals from Connor Archer, Lewis Taylor-Boyce and Hinesh Patel secured the win for Town who now sit fourth in the division.

Luke Brookes and Lleyton Gould netted consolations for Dudley Sports.

Wolverhampton Sporting Community secured an impressive 4-1 win at AFC Bridgnorth, while Bilston Town Community beat Shawbury United 3-2.

Cradley Town and Darlaston Town 1874 played out a goalless draw.

But there were defeats for Heath Hayes, OJM Black Country and Wednesfield.

Hayes were beaten 2-0 at home by Paget Rangers

OJM lost 3-0 at Nuneaton Griff, while Wednesfield were beaten 4-0 at home by Atherstone Town.

Khalsa Football Federation were not in action over the weekend.

Walsall Wood hit top form in the Midland League Premier Division with a thumping 6-1 win over Bewdley Town.

The Wood were rocked last week when manager Darren Byfield stepped down because of ‘personal and work commitments’.

But a brace from Ryan Nesbitt as well as goals from Kevin Monteiro, Jamie Lucas, Mitchell Tolley and Jai Verma saw them thrash rivals Bewdley at the Boston Bailey Group Stadium on Saturday.

The result lifted Wood up to ninth in the table.

Lye Town, currently sit fourth just a point off top spot, after they continued their fine start to the season by beating Wolverhampton Casuals 3-0.

Vinnie Dwyer, Ryan Bridgewater and Adam Meacham got their goals in what was a convincing display.

Tividale also beat Uttoxeter Town by the same 3-0 scoreline.

James Hill was on target for AFC Wulfrunians as they secured a 1-1 draw at Highgate United.

But there was defeat for Stone Old Alleynians, who went down 4-1 at Worcester City.

Lichfield City and Stourport Swifts were not in action over the weekend.

In the North West Counties League Division One South , Brocton, Eccleshall and Stafford Town were all beaten.

Goals from Jack Flanaghan and Louis Downs weren’t enough for Eccleshall who were beaten 3-2 at home by Abbey Hey, a result which leaves them sitting 17th, one place outside the relegation zone.

Stafford Town were thumped 5-0 at Wythenshawe Amateurs.