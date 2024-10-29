Dave Edwards: Wolves have the chance to kick on after comeback

It felt just like that, 2-0 down late on at Brighton, who are a team so well accomplished at killing games off.

It was a massive boost and the biggest thing to come out of it is that the fight, spirit and desire is all there.

Every single player at that football club is hard working but it’s the one thing that hasn’t been directed in the right way at times this season.

They give their absolutely everything, I’ve no doubt about that, but sometimes their emotion has gone the other way with some second half performances.

But this was a really well-directed second half, with two good goals.

Wolves started the game quite well up until the Tommy Doyle chance, which he’ll be really disappointed with given his quality.

But after that chance Wolves were a little bit too passive, they dropped deeper and deeper and they didn’t have an outlet on the counter attack.

Brighton weren’t really causing them too many problems either, but it was a game where Wolves could have been able to step up that intensity.

Then, the timing of the goals is a bit of a killer.

Jose Sa was brilliant against Manchester City and he made some excellent saves again against Brighton. But as a goalkeeper, it doesn’t matter how well you play, if you have one error it’s what is going to be remembered.

It was a distribution error as well, which is probably the one reason why they had to replace him.

He’ll be devastated but I think he’s done really well.

It was then a big moment for Gary O’Neil at half-time and 1-0 down. This is where he makes his money with the big decisions and he made two substitutions and changed formation to a back four.