Gary O'Neil gives verdict on Wolves' survival chances

Two late goals from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha salvaged a draw, handing Wolves just their second point of the season.

And a relieved O’Neil is confident his players will come good this season after a tough opening nine games – despite the errors that led to both of Brighton’s goals.

“I have to accept that players are going to make mistakes,” O’Neil said.

“I made loads when I played and I made one today when I started with a back five.

“They do make mistakes. It doesn’t mean it needs to lead to a goal and we could have done better.

“We could have been in a better shape for Jose when he kicked it, we left ourselves too open.

“Jose knows that if he makes that action 100 times he’ll get it right 99 times. He doesn’t mess it up very often.

“The same for the other mistake with the second goal. It was a terrible give away when we just won the ball back, and we were wide open.