Wolves boss Gary O'Neil details reasons behind set-piece coach sacking

Wilson left the club earlier this month, having joined in July as Wolves' first ever dedicated set piece coach.

At the time of his departure Wolves had conceded from set pieces in five of their seven Premier League fixtures, and they conceded from another at the weekend against Manchester City in the first game since Wilson left.

But O'Neil says it was the right decision for the playing group and club for Wilson to leave.

"I did a lot of it last year set-piece-wise because I brought the way we defended them and attacked them from my time at Bournemouth," O'Neil said.