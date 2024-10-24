E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 358 - To Sa, or not to Sa, that is the question
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest episode of the Wolves poddy in association with University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys are reunited after Nathan's trip to Vegas as they discuss all the talking points from the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.
There's a big number 1 battle that has emerged, but who will be in between the sticks on Saturday?
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview ahead of the clash with Brighton.