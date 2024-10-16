Wolves boss Gary O'Neil wants midfielder to improve his numbers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 26-year-old had started every Premier League game this season until he was dropped against Brentford last time out.

He has managed one goal and one assist in the top flight so far this campaign and after a disappointing first season last year, O'Neil has faith that Bellegarde will come good if he can boost his statistics.

"That was the chat I had with him at the end of last season, that I saw him being important for us this season," O'Neil said.

"We knew that Pedro (Neto) might leave and it may open things up more for him, and he needed to stay injury free and in a good spot.