Ex-Wolves man ‘under pressure at Portugal side’

The former Molineux first-team coach is currently in charge at Estoril, in the Portuguese top flight.

However, Estoril have won just once in eight games so far this campaign, sitting a point above the relegation play-off spot.

They also lost to basement side Farense in their last fixture.

Now Scot Cathro – who worked under Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves before following the Portuguese to Tottenham and then Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro-League – has had his future at Estoril cast into doubt.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola suggested that while Cathro still has some support within the club’s heirarchy, “a lack of results and quality performances put the coach’s continuity in doubt.”

The outlet claims Cathro is not popular within the fanbase.

The report adds, “[Cathro’s] position is not, for now, in question, also because he has the trust of those in charge, namely the club’s investors.”