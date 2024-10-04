Jorgen Strand Larsen is ready to seize his Wolves chances
Jorgen Strand Larsen is staying patient for his next big chance after a frustrating string of games in a Wolves shirt.
The number nine – who has scored one goal in six top flight matches this season – has cut an isolated figure up front in recent weeks.
But the summer signing is remaining positive and believes Wolves will regain their attacking threat.
“I am patient and I will wait for more of these moments,” Larsen said.